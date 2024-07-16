

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Luxembourg-headquartered grocery store operator B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME) on Tuesday reported revenue growth for the period from March 31, 2024, to June 29, 2024.



Group revenues increased by 2.4 percent to 1.35 million pounds and the same has been attributed to volume growth as well as a disciplined store opening programme across the three businesses.



B&M U.K.'s first-quarter gross margin performance was strong and in line with expectations.



With 19 B&M UK store openings in the first quarter, the company said it was on track for 45 gross new store openings in the year.



The company continues to expect profitable cash generating growth across the full financial year.



