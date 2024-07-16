Collaborating with the NQCC to Establish Leading-Edge Infrastructure and Transformational Use Cases

Infleqtion, the world's leading quantum information company, is proud to announce the installation of a cutting-edge neutral atom quantum computer at the National Quantum Computing Centre (NQCC). This marks a significant milestone as Infleqtion becomes the first company to deploy hardware at the NQCC under their quantum computing testbed programme. The news comes on the heels of Infleqtion's rapid advancement in quantum gate fidelity.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240716997495/en/

Infleqtion announces installation of a cutting-edge neutral atom quantum computer at the National Quantum Computing Centre (NQCC). (Photo: Business Wire)

Tim Ballance, President of Infleqtion UK, said, "Our recent installation is part of Infleqtion's dedication to leading facility logistics in partnership with our colleagues at the NQCC. Together, we are establishing crucial infrastructure components such as network infrastructure, safety protocols, and security measures. Infleqtion has completed our second milestone, which includes the installation and in-situ characterisation of primary lasers, optical, vacuum, and electronic subsystems necessary for the quantum computer to function. This accomplishment demonstrates our advanced technology and expertise in the field."

In parallel to the delivery of the quantum computing testbed hardware, Infleqtion's quantum software team are working closely on near term applications of quantum computing with NQCC researchers and Infleqtion's partners Oxfordshire County Council, Riverlane, and QinetiQ. This work includes using Infleqtion's Superstaq software to apply quantum optimisation to tackle challenges such as traffic management in Oxfordshire. A principal goal of these activities is to demonstrate the practical applications of quantum technology on both a regional and national scale, particularly in areas such as national security and defence.

Infleqtion will also participate in the upcoming UK Quantum Hackathon, NQCC's flagship annual event under the SparQ user engagement programme. This event unites aspiring end users with industry mentors to solve practical challenges using quantum computing. Aimed at students and early career researchers, the hackathon offers hands-on experience with quantum algorithms and coding. Over three days, participants will work in teams to develop solutions and showcase their results in healthcare, energy, and engineering. Infleqtion will equip users NQCC Hackathon users with its Superstaq quantum software platform, to achieve optimal performance from quantum computers.

Infleqtion's CEO, Matthew Kinsella, remarked, "The NQCC installation is a significant achievement for Infleqtion and underscores our capability to deliver commercial solutions. We are thrilled to be the first quantum company to deploy hardware at the Harwell Campus in Oxfordshire to accelerate innovation, foster industry adoption, and facilitate research on application development."

Dr. Michael Cuthbert, NQCC's Director, said, "These system-level prototypes will help the NQCC and its collaborators to understand the unique characteristics of different hardware approaches, establish appropriate metrics for each qubit architecture, and explore the types of applications that benefit most from each technological approach. This will directly feed into the NQCC's ongoing engagement with organisations across academia, industry, and government to develop use cases for early-stage quantum computers and to identify the innovations needed to accelerate the development and adoption of this transformative technology."

About Infleqtion

Infleqtion, with offices in the United States, United Kingdom, and Australia, delivers high-value quantum information precisely where it is needed. By operating at the Edge, our software-configured, quantum-enabled products deliver unmatched levels of precision and power, generating streams of high-value information for commercial organisations, the United States, and allied governments. With 17 years of ColdQuanta's pioneering quantum research as our foundation, our hardware products and AI-powered solutions address critical market needs in positioning, navigating, and timing, global communication security and efficiency, resilient energy distribution, and accelerated quantum computing. Learn how Infleqtion is revolutionising how we communicate, navigate, and discover at www.Infleqtion.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240716997495/en/

Contacts:

Matt Stubbs

mstubbs@voxuspr.com

Voxus PR