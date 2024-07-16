

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ocado Group Plc (OCDO.L), a British retailer, on Tuesday registered a narrower pre-tax loss for the first-half, amidst increased revenue, helped by the performance of Ocado Retail segment.



For the six-month period to June 2, the Group recorded a pre-tax loss of 153.9 million pounds, narrower than a loss of 289.5 million pounds, recorded for the same period last year.



Excluding items, pre-tax loss was at 161.2 million pounds, compared with a loss of 212.3 million pounds a year ago.



After tax, loss stood at 153.3 million pounds or 16.65 pence per share as against last year's loss of 275.4 million pounds or 28.65 pence per share.



Underlying post-tax loss dropped to 160.6 million pounds from previous year's loss of 198.2 million pounds.



Operating loss was at 138.7 million pounds, compared with a loss of 253.1 million pounds a year ago.



Underlying operating loss were at 139.1 million pounds, versus a loss of 175.9 million pounds in 2023.



Adjusted EBITDA, however, surged to 71.2 million pounds from previous year's 16.6 million pounds.



Revenue was 1.543 billion pounds, up from 1.370 billion pounds a year ago.



Ocado Retail generated revenue of 1.312 billion pounds, compared with 1.178 billion pounds a year ago.



Looking ahead, for the full year, the retailer has revised down its capital expenditure guidance to around 425 million pounds from 475 million pounds, helped by improved utilization of inventory and the delay to Sobeys' fourth CFC.



