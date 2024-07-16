Tony Zhu, vice president at JA Solar, discusses PV manufacturing in the current market situation, and the need to focus on quality all along the supply chain, to ensure better performance and longer lifetimes from PV modules. Where are the key markets for JA Solar in 2024? Zhu: Our focus is worldwide, we have shipped to 165 countries, and we are setting up sales offices in many different regions. We see rapid growth both in emerging markets and in more established places like Europe and China. We have a European operations office, and we are setting one up in the US as well. After-sales service, ...

