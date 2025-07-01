Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 01.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Nächster Kursturbo?: 226 % Plus seit Januar - wie weit kann diese Aktie noch steigen?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1J87E | ISIN: US4660902069 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart  (nicht börsennotiert)
JA SOLAR HOLDINGS CO LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
PR Newswire
01.07.2025 12:48 Uhr
150 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

JA Solar Technology Co., Ltd.: JA Solar Wins RETC "Overall Highest Achiever" Award for the Sixth Consecutive Year

BEIJING, July 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- JA Solar, a global leader in the PV industry, was again recognized for excellence in product quality, performance, and reliability. The company's flagship n-type module, DeepBlue 4.0 Pro, was awarded the "Overall Highest Achiever" distinction in the 2025 PV Module Index Report released by the Renewable Energy Test Center (RETC), marking JA Solar's sixth consecutive year to receive this top-tier honor.

JA Solar Wins RETC

The annual report, issued by U.S.-based RETC, is one of the most trusted benchmarks in the PV industry. The report evaluates PV modules from global manufacturers using rigorous testing protocols that go beyond standard IEC certification requirements. Only modules demonstrating consistently strong performance across all key indicators-quality, performance, and reliability-earn the "Overall Highest Achiever" title. In the 2025 assessment, only 13% of all tested products met this standard.

JA Solar's DeepBlue 4.0 Pro module stood out in 12 individual test categories, most notably damp heat (DH), potential-induced degradation (PID), ultraviolet-induced degradation (UVID), and efficiency-more than any other brand in this year's evaluation. These results underscore DeepBlue's all-round strength in long-term durability and power output, particularly under extreme environmental conditions.

The RETC recognition follows closely on the heels of another international validation: JA Solar's DeepBlue 4.0 Pro was named a "Top Performer" in the 2025 PV Module Reliability Scorecard published by PVEL, another globally respected independent testing lab.

"Our long-standing commitment to delivering high-quality, high-reliability modules stems from a focus on creating real value for our customers," said Aiqing Yang, Executive President of JA Solar. "These repeated recognitions from authoritative institutions like RETC and PVEL affirm the strength of our technology and reinforce customer trust in our products worldwide."

Already deployed in a wide range of utility-scale and distributed PV projects across the globe, the DeepBlue 4.0 Pro series is performing strongly in the field. Built on JA Solar's advanced n-type technology platform, the module offers high energy yield and stable operation, making it a compelling choice for investors and project developers focused on long-term returns and sustainability goals.

As JA Solar celebrates its 20th anniversary this year, the company remains dedicated to advancing photovoltaic innovation and supporting the global transition to clean energy through reliable, high-performance products.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2722804/trophy.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ja-solar-wins-retc-overall-highest-achiever-award-for-the-sixth-consecutive-year-302495593.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.