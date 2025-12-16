The 200 square meter facility is targeting an annual manufacturing capacity of 2 GW of solar cells and 2 GW of solar modules. The solar cell production will be 100% for export.Egypt has broken ground on an EGP 10.5 billion ($210 million) Atum Solar integrated manufacturing complex in Sokhna in the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE) in Egypt. The 200 m2 facility will comprise three facilities and is targeting an annual manufacturing capacity of 2 GW of solar cells and 2 GW of solar modules. The solar cells manufacturing will be 100% for export, while the 2 GW of solar panels and 1 GWh of energy ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...