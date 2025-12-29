JA Solar Technology Co., Ltd.: JA Solar Ranked No. 1 Global Solar Module Manufacturer by Wood Mackenzie

BEIJING, Dec. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- JA Solar, a trusted global partner in green energy, is ranked No. 1 worldwide in the Wood Mackenzie Global Solar Module Manufacturer Ranking for the first half of 2025, achieving an overall score of 91.7, the highest among all evaluated companies.

Released by Wood Mackenzie, a leading global energy research and consultancy firm, the ranking assesses 38 crystalline silicon PV module manufacturers from a customer-centric perspective. The evaluated companies represent a majority of global PV manufacturing capacity and shipments, making the report a key benchmark for operational strength and bankability.

The assessment covers ten core dimensions, including manufacturing experience, vertical integration, capacity utilization, technology maturity, R&D investment, financial strength, supply chain resilience, ESG and corporate social responsibility performance, and third-party certification.

JA Solar delivered strong performance across all criteria, reflecting its disciplined operations, mature technology platform, and proven reliability. The result reinforces the company's bankability and its ability to meet the expectations of developers, financial institutions, and partners worldwide.

"This recognition from Wood Mackenzie reflects the trust placed in JA Solar by customers and partners globally," said Aiqing Yang, Executive President of JA Solar. "It validates our long-term focus on manufacturing quality, technological maturity, and operational discipline, and strengthens our commitment to reliable delivery and responsible development."

Earlier this year, Wood Mackenzie's ranking based on 2024 data placed JA Solar second worldwide, underscoring its consistent performance among leading manufacturers. The latest result marks a further step forward, highlighting progress in technological development, operational execution, and market responsiveness.

As the global energy transition accelerates, industry participants are increasingly prioritizing manufacturers that combine scale, resilience, and sustainability. JA Solar is committed to advancing innovation, strengthening supply chain collaboration, and promoting green manufacturing practices, thus delivering high-performance PV solutions that support long-term value creation and global decarbonization.

About JA Solar

Founded in 2005, JA Solar is a global leader in PV power generation solutions, with a vertically integrated business spanning wafers, cells, modules, and energy storage. With 16 overseas subsidiaries, the company serves customers in 180 countries and regions. As of Q3 2025, JA Solar's cumulative cell and module shipments total nearly 317 GW, supported by more than 2,000 patents and a robust global network.

