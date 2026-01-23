JA Solar Technology Co., Ltd.: JA Solar's DeepBlue 5.0 Delivers Bankable Performance in a Changing Global PV Market

BEIJING, Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JA Solar, a trusted global partner in green energy, is rapidly expanding the global deployment of its DeepBlue 5.0 modules across utility, C&I, and residential markets, as developers increasingly prioritize long-term value, bankability, and risk mitigation in a more volatile global PV market.

Reflecting the promise of "Performance You Can Bank On," DeepBlue 5.0 delivers higher energy yield through four core strengths-area utilization, quality, performance and scenario adaptability. Its selection for South Korea's 410 MW Haenam Bukil project, the country's largest ground-mounted PV plant, highlights growing confidence in its long-term investment value.

Smarter Area Utilization - More Power per Module

DeepBlue 5.0 adopts a full-screen front design that removes inactive areas, enabled by zero-gap flexible interconnection, hidden busbars, and multi-cut cell technology.

Up to 15 mm more active cell length and ~25 mm more edge utilization

more active cell length and more edge utilization 1.82% increase in effective generation area

increase in effective generation area Up to 20 W higher output

With power ratings up to 670 W and efficiency of 24.8%, developers gain higher power density without increasing installation footprint.

Stronger Structural Engineering - Reliability by Design

A new structural platform enhances density, uniformity, and durability under real-world stress. Key upgrades include:

Improved CSE encapsulation for better sealing and moisture resistance

Triangular junction-box layout for optimized load dispersion

Micron-level manufacturing control for reduced cutting loss and higher yield

Together, these design and manufacturing upgrades reduce long-term performance uncertainty, supporting financing confidence and bankability across large-scale and C&I projects.

Higher Lifetime Performance - More Energy in All Conditions

DeepBlue 5.0 boosts energy yield across varying irradiance and throughout its lifecycle.

Multi-cut architecture reduces shading impact

Low-light optimization delivers up to 3.26% gains in mornings, evenings, and cloudy weather

gains in mornings, evenings, and cloudy weather Bifaciality up to 85% enhances rear-side generation

This translates into lower LCOE and more predictable cash flows over the project lifecycle-critical advantages as input costs and financing scrutiny increase.

Broader Scenario Adaptability - Ready for Diverse Environments

DeepBlue 5.0 is engineered for stable performance across utility, rooftop, and challenging climates.

Patented dust-mitigation frame reduces soiling

Enhanced resistance to damp heat, mechanical loads, and hotspots

Seamless front surface supports architectural integration

The result is lower O&M needs, stronger output stability, and suitability for multi-scenario.

A Reliable Choice in a Market Facing Rising Costs

As module prices rise due to raw-material pressures, supply-chain shifts and evolving trade policies, upfront cost alone is no longer the deciding factor. Developers are increasingly focused on long-term certainty, predictable performance, and partner reliability.

Backed by independent third-party validation and rigorous quality control, DeepBlue 5.0 delivers more performance with the same trust, embodying JA Solar's long-standing commitment to reliable, high-quality products. With this foundation, JA Solar continues to serve as a trusted global partner, providing developers with confidence, stability, and bankable returns in an increasingly dynamic and cost-sensitive global PV market.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2867848/pic.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ja-solars-deepblue-5-0-delivers-bankable-performance-in-a-changing-global-pv-market-302668783.html