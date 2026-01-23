Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 23.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
$95 Silber explodiert - Prince Silver vor dem nächsten Durchbruch!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1J87E | ISIN: US4660902069 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart  (nicht börsennotiert)
JA SOLAR HOLDINGS CO LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
PR Newswire
23.01.2026 07:06 Uhr
171 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

JA Solar Technology Co., Ltd.: JA Solar's DeepBlue 5.0 Delivers Bankable Performance in a Changing Global PV Market

BEIJING, Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JA Solar, a trusted global partner in green energy, is rapidly expanding the global deployment of its DeepBlue 5.0 modules across utility, C&I, and residential markets, as developers increasingly prioritize long-term value, bankability, and risk mitigation in a more volatile global PV market.

JA Solar's DeepBlue 5.0 Delivers Bankable Performance in a Changing Global PV Market

Reflecting the promise of "Performance You Can Bank On," DeepBlue 5.0 delivers higher energy yield through four core strengths-area utilization, quality, performance and scenario adaptability. Its selection for South Korea's 410 MW Haenam Bukil project, the country's largest ground-mounted PV plant, highlights growing confidence in its long-term investment value.

Smarter Area Utilization - More Power per Module

DeepBlue 5.0 adopts a full-screen front design that removes inactive areas, enabled by zero-gap flexible interconnection, hidden busbars, and multi-cut cell technology.

  • Up to 15 mm more active cell length and ~25 mm more edge utilization
  • 1.82% increase in effective generation area
  • Up to 20 W higher output

With power ratings up to 670 W and efficiency of 24.8%, developers gain higher power density without increasing installation footprint.

Stronger Structural Engineering - Reliability by Design

A new structural platform enhances density, uniformity, and durability under real-world stress. Key upgrades include:

  • Improved CSE encapsulation for better sealing and moisture resistance
  • Triangular junction-box layout for optimized load dispersion
  • Micron-level manufacturing control for reduced cutting loss and higher yield

Together, these design and manufacturing upgrades reduce long-term performance uncertainty, supporting financing confidence and bankability across large-scale and C&I projects.

Higher Lifetime Performance - More Energy in All Conditions

DeepBlue 5.0 boosts energy yield across varying irradiance and throughout its lifecycle.

  • Multi-cut architecture reduces shading impact
  • Low-light optimization delivers up to 3.26% gains in mornings, evenings, and cloudy weather
  • Bifaciality up to 85% enhances rear-side generation

This translates into lower LCOE and more predictable cash flows over the project lifecycle-critical advantages as input costs and financing scrutiny increase.

Broader Scenario Adaptability - Ready for Diverse Environments

DeepBlue 5.0 is engineered for stable performance across utility, rooftop, and challenging climates.

  • Patented dust-mitigation frame reduces soiling
  • Enhanced resistance to damp heat, mechanical loads, and hotspots
  • Seamless front surface supports architectural integration

The result is lower O&M needs, stronger output stability, and suitability for multi-scenario.

A Reliable Choice in a Market Facing Rising Costs

As module prices rise due to raw-material pressures, supply-chain shifts and evolving trade policies, upfront cost alone is no longer the deciding factor. Developers are increasingly focused on long-term certainty, predictable performance, and partner reliability.

Backed by independent third-party validation and rigorous quality control, DeepBlue 5.0 delivers more performance with the same trust, embodying JA Solar's long-standing commitment to reliable, high-quality products. With this foundation, JA Solar continues to serve as a trusted global partner, providing developers with confidence, stability, and bankable returns in an increasingly dynamic and cost-sensitive global PV market.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2867848/pic.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ja-solars-deepblue-5-0-delivers-bankable-performance-in-a-changing-global-pv-market-302668783.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.