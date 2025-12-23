Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 23.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Breaking News: "Königs-Exosomen" senken Entzündungslevel um 90%…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 549309 | ISIN: DE0005493092 | Ticker-Symbol: BVB
Xetra
22.12.25 | 17:35
3,275 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
SDAX
1-Jahres-Chart
BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH & CO KGAA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH & CO KGAA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,2603,28007:54
3,2553,28507:47
PR Newswire
23.12.2025 07:12 Uhr
150 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

JA Solar Technology Co., Ltd.: JA SOLAR Power Talk Webinar Showcases Landmark PV Project at Borussia Dortmund's SIGNAL IDUNA PARK

MUNICH, Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- JA Solar, a trusted global partner in green energy, hosted a new edition of its Power Talk webinar series, spotlighting one of Europe's most iconic solar energy projects: the photovoltaic installation at SIGNAL IDUNA PARK, home of Borussia Dortmund.

Certified by RID as the world's most powerful PV system on a stadium roof, the project marks a milestone in integrating PV technology into large-scale urban infrastructure. More than 11,000 JA Solar full-black modules now cover the stadium rooftop, producing over 4 GWh of clean electricity annually and cutting CO2 emissions by around 1,700 tons annually. The installation demonstrates how high-performance PV solutions can be deployed on landmark venues while meeting stringent architectural, safety, and operational requirements.

Webinar speakers traced the project's journey from concept to commissioning, underscoring the importance of early feasibility studies, long-term planning, and close stakeholder collaboration. They highlighted logistical and technical challenges of working at one of Europe's busiest stadiums, where construction had to align with a packed calendar of sporting and non-sporting events, strict safety standards, and variable weather conditions.

Beyond energy generation, the installation stands as a powerful sustainability statement. With millions of visitors and viewers each year, SIGNAL IDUNA PARK offers unmatched visibility to showcase the energy transition and demonstrate how professional sports can actively support climate goals.

For JA Solar, the project is a flagship reference in delivering PV solutions for complex, high-profile environments. It illustrates the company's ability to ensure reliable product supply and high-performance modules for demanding applications, opening new opportunities for PV integration across public infrastructure and sports venues in Europe and beyond.

The webinar featured insights from Petra Zelenická, Head of Marketing and Market Research Europe at JA Solar; Florian Demnitz, Energy Manager at Borussia Dortmund; and Christoph Kielhorn, Project Lead PMO Battery Development at RWE. The session was moderated by Gianluca Michieletto, Marketing and Social Media Manager at JA Solar.

About JA Solar

Founded in 2005, JA Solar is a global leader in PV power generation solutions, with a vertically integrated business spanning wafers, cells, modules, and energy storage. With 16 overseas subsidiaries, the company serves customers in 180 countries and regions. As of Q3 2025, JA Solar's cumulative cell and module shipments total nearly 317 GW, supported by more than 2,000 patents and a robust global network.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2B4IlX3AacA

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ja-solar-power-talk-webinar-showcases-landmark-pv-project-at-borussia-dortmunds-signal-iduna-park-302648565.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.