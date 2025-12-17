The Chinese PV manufacturer is stepping up its energy storage push with a new Beijing subsidiary capitalized at RMB 300 million ($42 million).From ESS News As PV manufacturers continue to bleed red ink, major players are accelerating their push into energy storage. On Dec. 12, JA Solar formally established a dedicated energy storage subsidiary - Beijing JA Solar Energy Storage Technology Co., Ltd. - with registered capital of RMB 300 million. According to business information platform Tianyancha, the new subsidiary will focus on R&D in emerging energy technologies, energy storage technology services, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...