Wood Mackenzie's first-half 2025 solar module ranking places JA Solar and Trina Solar jointly at No. 1 and introduces a new "Grade A" benchmark aimed at procurement and project finance decisions.Wood Mackenzie has published its Global Solar Module Manufacturer Ranking for the first half of 2025, placing JA Solar and Trina Solar in a near tie for the top position under its weighted scoring model. JA Solar scored 91.7 points, narrowly ahead of Trina Solar at 91.6, in an assessment covering 38 crystalline-silicon module manufacturers across 10 core performance dimensions. The ranking draws on vendor ...

