Montag, 09.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Verdoppelt - und noch nicht am Ziel? Dieser Rohstoff-Explorer profitiert vom Antimon-Boom
WKN: A1J87E | ISIN: US4660902069
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
PR Newswire
09.03.2026 11:36 Uhr
133 Leser
JA Solar Technology Co., Ltd.: Global Media Spotlight JA Solar's DeepBlue 5.0, Redefining the Future of High-Value Solar

BEIJING, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly thirty leading global solar and energy media outlets recently visited JA Solar's Yangzhou manufacturing and testing facilities for an exclusive, in-depth look at DeepBlue 5.0, the company's next-generation flagship PV module. The visit marked JA Solar's first system-level public reveal of the product's R&D logic, manufacturing innovations, and real-world performance validation.

Global Media Spotlight JA Solars DeepBlue 5.0 Redefining the Future of High Value Solar

Speaking at the event, Sure Liu, President of Brand & Marketing at JA Solar, noted that the PV industry is shifting from "scale expansion" to "value creation." He emphasized that new mainstream products must deliver greater customer value, not only higher performance parameters but also comprehensive gains in land use efficiency and project returns. Liu noted, "New mainstream PV products must start from value. Not only higher efficiency, but a full upgrade in customer capability."

A System-Level Breakthrough Across Four Dimensions

DeepBlue 5.0 delivers a maximum power output of 670 W and conversion efficiency of 24.8%, enabled by an integrated set of innovations across wafers, cells, modules, materials, and processes. DeepBlue 5.0 achieves four major breakthroughs:

Area: A bezel-free full-screen design increases active generation area while offering a unified, aesthetic appearance.

Quality: A triangular dispersion layout combined with CSE structural enhancement improves load resistance, damp-heat reliability, and hot-spot performance.

Performance: Upgraded weak-light response, backside reflection, and multi-angle light utilization ensure higher energy yield in diverse conditions.

Scenarios: A dust-mitigation frame and full-scenario system solutions support stable value creation across commercial, industrial, and residential applications.

From Core Technology to Industrialization

During the media dialogue, Ouyang Zi, President of JA Solar's Product & Solutions R&D Center, detailed the underlying technology stack enabling DeepBlue 5.0's performance gains. The module integrates advances such as low-oxygen, high-lifetime wafers; Bycium+ 5.0 n-type passivated-contact cells with ~749 mV open-circuit voltage; and module-level innovations including PII interconnection, HDP high-density encapsulation, UTG optical optimization, and CSE structural reinforcement.

Real-World Validation at JA Solar's Yangzhou Test Base

Media also toured JA Solar's outdoor test base, which includes tracking systems, multiple ground reflectivity zones, and commercial/rooftop scenarios. Real-time data from the DeepBlue 5.0 test array showed significant per-watt energy-yield gains compared with reference systems, confirming the product's advantages under real operating conditions.

Ouyang Zi noted, "From R&D innovation to field data, DeepBlue 5.0 demonstrates a complete, transparent innovation-to-value cycle. With its system-level breakthroughs and verified field performance, DeepBlue 5.0 sets a new benchmark for the industry's transition from expansion to value-driven growth."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2928966/picture.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/global-media-spotlight-ja-solars-deepblue-5-0--redefining-the-future-of-highvalue-solar-302708058.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
