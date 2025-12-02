A TÜV Nord-certified white paper demonstrating JA Solar's DesertBlue module series says the modules, which are specifically designed for desert regions and wastelands, transcend industry benchmarks and offer an optimized levelized cost of electricity.Chinese solar manufacturer JA Solar has published a TÜV Nord-certified white paper demonstrating its DesertBlue module series. The white paper highlights the power generation capability, weather resistance and performance of JA Solar's DesertBlue modules in deserts, Gobi areas and wastelands under testing conditions and simulations. Desert-Gobi-Wasteland ...

