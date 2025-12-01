Astronergy and JA Solar ended all global litigation and signed a cross-licensing agreement covering tunnel-oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) solar cell patents, resolving a major intellectual-property dispute affecting markets in Europe and beyond.China's Astronergy and JA Solar have agreed to terminate all ongoing global patent litigation and enter a wide-ranging cross-licensing arrangement covering TOPCon solar cell technology, bringing an end to one of the sector's most closely watched intellectual-property battles. The companies announced the settlement in a joint statement in the early ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...