

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Financial services firm Morgan Stanley (MS) reported Tuesday that net income applicable to the company's shareholders for the second quarter decreased 10 percent to $2.94 billion or $1.82 per share from $2.05 billion or $1.24 per share in the year-ago quarter.



On average, 16 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.65 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Net revenues for the quarter increased 12 percent to $15.02 billion from $13.46 billion in the same quarter last year. Analysts expected revenues of $14.30 billion for the quarter.



Net interest income increased 3 percent to $2.07 billion and non-interest income grew 13 percent to $12.95 billion from last year. Total non-interest expenses increased 4 percent to $10.87 billion from last year.



The company's provision for credit losses was $76 million, compared to $161 million in the year-ago quarter.



The company's board of directors declared a $0.925 quarterly dividend per share, payable on August 15, 2024 to common shareholders of record on July 31, 2024.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX