Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 16, 2024) - American Aires Inc. (CSE: WIFI) (OTCQB: AAIRF) ("Aires" "Aires Tech" or the "Company"), a pioneer in cutting-edge technology designed to protect against electromagnetic radiation (EMF) and optimize human health, announced a strategic partnership with Gray Wolf Agency, LLC ("Gray Wolf"), a first-of-its-kind earned media firm designed to amplify partnerships and sponsorships. The agreement between the companies was signed and began on June 24, 2024.

Gray Wolf will leverage Aires Tech's sports partnerships and AiresAthletes campaign to amplify its PR and marketing efforts, driving earned media attention to underscore Aires' strategy to dominate the EMF protection segment and drive sales growth. Aires' partnerships include an official UFC partnership and an athlete partnership with UFC star Maycee Barber. Last week, Aires Tech also announced a new official agreement with Canada Basketball, becoming their Official EMF Protection Technology Partner. This move strengthens Aires Tech's connection with Canadian sports fans and complements its existing relationship with Canadian hockey star John Tavares.

Gray Wolf, co-founded by industry veterans Shaun Clair and Layton Lassiter, is believed to be the only PR firm specializing in amplifying brand partnerships. The firm uses a brand's partnership rights and assets to connect with audiences in a meaningful way, going beyond traditional advertising channels. By focusing on earning unpaid attention, Gray Wolf enhances credibility and extends reach through third-party validation, leveraging the partnership rights inherent to each brand. Gray Wolf will support Aires Tech's partnerships through media relations, communications strategy, content strategy, influencer marketing and measurement services.

"Teaming with Gray Wolf enables Aires Tech to leverage our premier sports partnerships to their full potential, ensuring our performance and wellness message resonates with our audience through third-party validation via earned media and social content," said Josh Bruni, CEO of Aires Tech. "Gray Wolf will help us demonstrate that Aires Tech aligns perfectly with the standards of athletes and high performers. These individuals embody peak physiological function and are ideal ambassadors for our brand."

"Aires Tech is a first-mover in the EMF protection space and is designing an impressive portfolio of sports partnerships to illustrate how their technology enhances health and performance," said Shaun Clair, co-founder, Gray Wolf. "Amplifying sports partnerships is our specialty, and we are honored to expand Aires Tech's impact through our storytelling prowess, advanced tools, and deep industry experience."

Aire's sports partnerships and its AiresAthletes campaign connect the Aires brand with peak performance and health in the minds of consumers while growing market awareness and driving sales growth. Gray Wolf will support Aires' brand storytelling efforts and solidify the company's positioning to inspire athletes, fans, and people of all walks of life, by highlighting the intersection of technology, health, and peak human health and performance.

For more information about Aires' partnership with Canada Basketball and its innovative EMF protection technology, please visit www.airestech.com.

About American Aires Inc.

American Aires Inc. is a Canadian-based nanotechnology company committed to enhancing well-being and environmental safety through science-led innovation, education, and advocacy. The company has developed a proprietary silicon-based resonator that protect against the harmful effects of electromagnetic radiation (EMR). Aires' Lifetune products target EMR emitted by consumer electronic devices such as cellphones, computers, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi, including the more powerful and rapidly expanding high-speed 5G networks. Aires is listed on the CSE under the ticker 'WIFI' and on the OTCQB under the symbol 'AAIRF'. Learn more at www.investors.airestech.com.

