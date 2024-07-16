

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Labor Department released a report on Tuesday showing import prices in the U.S. were unexpectedly flat in the month of June.



The report said import prices were unchanged in June after dipping by a revised 0.2 percent in May. Economists had expected import prices to rise by 0.2 percent compared to the 0.4 percent decrease originally reported for the previous month.



Meanwhile, the Labor Department said export prices declined by 0.5 percent in June after falling by a revised 0.7 percent in May.



Export prices were expected to edge down by 0.1 percent compared to the 0.6 percent decrease originally reported for the previous month.



