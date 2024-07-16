Market-leading CNAPP rated best in industry provides data residency and most comprehensive threat detection in market, empowering enterprises to secure cloud environments in smart, fast, compliant way

SentinelOne (NYSE: S), a global leader in AI-powered security, today announced general availability of Singularity Cloud Native Security in the European Union. Delivered from SentinelOne's Frankfurt availability zone, the revolutionary cloud native application protection platform (CNAPP) provides unparalleled cloud security while addressing GDPR concerns such as data residency and measuring compliance, supercharging the ability of organizations to secure their public cloud operations from build time to runtime.

Built on SentinelOne's industry-leading Singularity Platform, Singularity Cloud Native Security is a comprehensive, agentless CNAPP that was recently rated as the best in the industry by real users as part of the 2024 G2 Summer Grid Reports. The revolutionary solution delivers verified exploitable issues as opposed to noise, and automates the red-teaming of identified issues, enabling cloud security professionals to focus on what matters most. All cloud security telemetry from an organization is sent to the Singularity Data Lake, where SentinelOne's proprietary AI reveals actionable insights and streamlines investigations and response actions, empowering teams to move quickly and stop attacks before they happen.

And customers are using the solution to supercharge their efforts and the results they deliver.

As noted on PeerSpot by a DevSecOps Engineer with an enterprise technology company, "Since implementing Cloud Native Security, our risk posture has greatly improved, and we are more compliant. The solution has built-in compliance benchmarks for various regulatory standards. We were around 60 percent compliant when we started, and now we're at more than 95 percent."

Adds Lakshay Aggarwal, an application security manager at a technology company, "We noted immediate benefits from using the solution. We are 96 percent to 97 percent compliant, and our mean time to detect has been reduced. And we haven't noticed any false positives."'

"At SentinelOne, we understand the unique challenges to securing cloud environments and our solutions are purpose built to overcome them," said Ely Kahn, Vice President, Cloud Security, SentinelOne. "The rollout of Singularity Cloud Native Security in Europe is a sign of our commitment to providing our customers with leading-edge technology that enables them to bolster their defenses and comply with the strict regulatory mandates they face."

Availability

Singularity Cloud Native Security is generally available today, hosted in availability zones in the US and the European Union. To learn more about the solution and the value it delivers, visit our webpage here, where you can find product tours, videos, case studies, and more.

