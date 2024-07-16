LITGRID: Regarding decoupling from Russia-controlled electricity system in February 2025

LITGRID AB, company code 302564383, registered office at Karlo Gustavo Emilio Manerheimo st. 8, Vilnius, notifies that Elering, AST, and LITGRID, electricity transmission system operators (TSOs) of the Baltic states, have notified Russian and Belarusian operators on the non-extension of the BRELL agreement, which is bound to expire in February of 2025. At that time, the three Baltic states will decouple from Russian and Belarusian grids to join the Continental Europe Synchronous Area.

The TSOs of Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania have sent a notice of non-extension of the agreement on parallel energy system operation - so called BRELL agreement, which has been defining the terms of operation of the Baltic countries in the Russia-controlled electricity system IPS/UPS.

According to the notice, the agreement will expire on the 7th of February 2025. On the 8th of February, the Baltic TSOs will disconnect Estonian, Latvian, and Lithuanian electricity systems from IPS/UPS and will start a joint isolated operation test.

The synchronisation of the Baltic electricity systems with the Continental Europe Synchronous Area is planned on the 9th of February 2025.