Freitag, 09.05.2025
USA vs. China: Krieg der seltenen Erden! And the winner is ...
WKN: A1H4S6 | ISIN: LT0000128415 | Ticker-Symbol:
Lang & Schwarz
09.05.25 | 16:47
0,897 Euro
-6,66 % -0,064
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.05.2025 15:06 Uhr
Litgrid AB results for the three months of 2025

Lithuanian electricity transmission system operator LITGRID AB (company code 302564383, registered office address Karlo Gustavo Emilio Manerheimo str. 8, Vilnius, Lithuania) is publishing results of the Company for the three months of 2025.

Main financial indicatorsQ1 2025Q1 2024
Revenue, EUR million108,7113,0
EBITDA, EUR million(-27,8)29,4
Net profit, EUR million(-27,0)21,5
ROE (for the last 12 months), percents0,225,9
Adjusted* EBITDA, EUR million14,212,5
Adjusted* Net profit, EUR million8,27,2
Adjusted* ROE (for the last 12 months), percents14,411,4

*The adjustment of profitability indicators is carried out due to temporary regulatory differences from the regulated profitability approved by NERC and by eliminating other atypical profit or loss. The indicators are adjusted by the correction of income, which has already been approved by the decision of NERC when the regulated transmission service prices of the reporting period were approved. Also, the indicators are adjusted by the deviation of the NERC-approved (regulated) and actual profitability of the reporting period, which NERC will evaluate when determining the transmission service prices for the coming period.

More information:

Jurga Eivaite, Communications Project Manager

+370 613 19977

jurga.eivaite@litgrid.eu


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.