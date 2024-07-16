Anzeige
Dienstag, 16.07.2024
KI und Kultiviertes Fleisch: Die nächste Grenze technologischer Disruption
WKN: A14QAF | ISIN: US3802371076
GoDaddy: Photographing Local Businesses: Meet Thomas Allison

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2024 / Originally published on GoDaddy Resource Library

On this episode of Outtakes, we chat with Thomas Allison. Prior to joining our Photography team full-time, Thomas worked as a Freelance Photographer shooting local businesses in Austin, Texas. We also go into detail about a cycling trip from Alaska to Argentina that he participated in over the course of 2 years!

Listen to the episode on Spotify here

GoDaddy is contracting with Freelance Photographers across the United States to help us tell the stories of the locally owned businesses whose websites and social media pages we manage. Our national network of photographers includes everyone from seasonal freelancers looking to fill holes in their schedules to photographers who are newer in their careers and looking to bolster their portfolios. We've tried to make the photographer experience as seamless as possible by handling all of the communications and scheduling with the customer, as well as providing you with creative style guides and a shot list. No editing is required; we handle all post-production in-house. If you are interested in joining GoDaddy's photography network, Apply Here!

Are you enjoying this series and want to know more about life at GoDaddy? Check out our GoDaddy Life social pages! Follow us to meet our team, learn more about our culture (Teams, ERGs, Locations), careers, and so much more. You're more than just your day job, so come propel your career with us.

