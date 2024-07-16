Enbridge: A New Star in the Energy Constellation

Large wind power project a first for Enbridge-Indigenous partnerships in Saskatchewan

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2024 / In many Indigenous cultures, the number seven symbolizes completeness and unity. To Enbridge and six First Nation and Metis communities in Saskatchewan, it's now imbued with a new meaning.

That's because the number is in the name of a new wind energy development announced at a news conference held June 24 at the Hotel Saskatchewan in Regina, the province's capital city.

The Seven Stars Energy Project is centered in a 200-square-kilometre area of southern Saskatchewan, southeast of the city of Weyburn. It will be designed to produce 200 megawatts (MW) of power.

Enbridge will develop, build and operate the project with the support of Indigenous partners including Cowessess First Nation, George Gordon First Nation, Kahkewistahaw First Nation, Métis Nation-Saskatchewan, Pasqua First Nation, and White Bear First Nations. They have created a new entity, Six Nations Energy Development Limited Partnership (Six Nations), to steward investment in the project.

"This is Enbridge's first Indigenous partnership focused on wind energy generation and our first Indigenous partnership in Saskatchewan," says Matthew Akman, Enbridge's Executive Vice President of Corporate Strategy and President of our Power group. "Partnerships of this nature are increasingly important in North America's energy future and we're very proud to be one of the seven stars who will be advancing this important renewable project."

The Indigenous partners will have an opportunity, collectively, to acquire at least 30% equity ownership in the project supported, in part, by a loan guarantee of up to $100 million from the Saskatchewan Indigenous Investment Finance Corporation.

"This is a game-changer for the Indigenous Nations, Métis and First Nations," said Chief Matthew Peigan of Pasqua First Nation. "This Project will provide a stable source of revenue that will benefit our people for many years to come. We are pleased Enbridge sees that meaningful Indigenous ownership is the way to build energy infrastructure in this country and we look forward to developing this Project together."

With the announcement made, Enbridge and partners will focus on finalizing commercial agreements and securing the necessary environmental and regulatory approvals to support final investment decisions, anticipated in 2025. The Seven Stars project is targeted to be operational in 2027.

"This is our moment to not only benefit the environment but support the long-term well-being of our communities and advance First Nation and Métis economic reconciliation," said Brent Digness, Métis Nation-Saskatchewan (MN-S) Minister of Economic Development and Tourism. "It takes teamwork to complete complex projects like Seven Stars Energy. The MN-S government has taken steps to minimize risk to our citizens and will work with the federal government to secure additional support for our investment."

Dignitaries from the June 24, 2024 Seven Stars Energy Project signing ceremony. From left: Honourable Jeremy Harrison (Saskatchewan Minister of Trade and Export Development); Matthew Akman (Executive Vice President, Corporate Strategy and President, Power, Enbridge); Jake Sinclair, President, Six Nations Energy Development LP; Chief Byron Bitternose (George Gordon First Nation); President Glen McCallum (Metis Nation-Saskatchewan); Chief Matthew Peigan (Pasqua First Nation); Chief Erica Beaudin (Cowessess First Nation); Chief Evan Taypotat (Kahkewistahaw First Nation); Councillor Brett Standingready (White Bear First Nations); Colin Gruending (Executive Vice President and President, Liquids Pipelines, Enbridge); Honourable Dustin Duncan (Saskatchewan Minister of Crown Investments Corporation); and Rupen Pandya (CEO, SaskPower).

