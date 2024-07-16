Medtronic Recognized for Disability Inclusion in U.S., U.K.

For the seventh consecutive year in the U.S., and for the first time in the U.K., Medtronic is recognized as a "Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion" by Disability:IN and the American Association of People with Disabilities

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2024 / For the seventh consecutive year in the U.S., and for the first time in the U.K., Medtronic is recognized as a "Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion" by Disability:IN and the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD). This honor is the result of Medtronic earning a top score of 100 on the 2024 Disability Equality Index®, which is the world's most comprehensive benchmarking tool for measuring disability workplace inclusion.

Medtronic is committed to employees with disabilities and their allies, and to ensuring they have the tools and resources they need to thrive in the workplace, and in life. Today's recognition - along with ranking among DiversityInc's 2024 Top Companies for People with Disabilities - validates our work and provides momentum to keep advancing our efforts.

The company's unwavering commitment to inclusion, diversity, and equity (ID&E) means zero barriers to opportunity within Medtronic and a culture where all employees belong, are respected, and feel valued for who they are and the life experiences they contribute. Anchored in our Mission, we continue to drive ID&E forward both to enhance the well-being of Medtronic employees and to accelerate innovation that brings our lifesaving technologies to more people in more places around the world.

Learn more about Medtronic's commitment to inclusion, diversity, and equity (ID&E) in our latest ID&E Annual Report.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc, headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is the leading global healthcare technology company that boldly attacks the most challenging health problems facing humanity by searching out and finding solutions. Our Mission - to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life - unites a global team of 95,000+ passionate people across more than 150 countries. Our technologies and therapies treat 70 health conditions and include cardiac devices, surgical robotics, insulin pumps, surgical tools, patient monitoring systems, and more.





