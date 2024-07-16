

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Ofwat took significant action Tuesday, by launching enforcement measures against four more water and wastewater companies: Dwr Cymru Welsh Water, Hafren Dyfrdwy, Severn Trent, and United Utilities. The focus of these actions is to investigate how these companies handle their wastewater treatment facilities and incidents of storm overflow spills.



Ofwat, also known as the Water Services Regulation Authority, is responsible for overseeing the economic regulation of the privatized water and sewerage industry in England and Wales.



With these new enforcement cases, Ofwat is now actively pursuing actions against all 11 water and wastewater companies operating in England and Wales in relation to their wastewater operations. This includes actions taken against other companies such as Anglian Water, Northumbrian Water, South West Water, Thames Water, Wessex Water, Yorkshire Water, and Southern Water. Ofwat aims to address its concerns about potential environmental breaches and pollution from these companies.



David Black, Chief Executive of Ofwat, emphasized the regulator's commitment to addressing environmental performance issues within the sector. He highlighted the significant penalties and payments totaling over £300 million imposed on water and wastewater companies in recent years, emphasizing the extensive nature of the investigations. Ofwat's focus is on resolving these cases promptly to enable the sector to concentrate on implementing the £88 billion expenditure for PR24 aimed at enhancing river and sea cleanliness. This includes earmarked funds of £10 billion to reduce storm overflow spills by 44%.



United Utilities Group PLC (UU.L) expressed readiness to collaborate with Ofwat throughout the investigation saying, 'We understand and share people's concerns about the health of the environment and the operation of wastewater systems, including combined sewer overflows.'



Meanwhile, a spokeswoman from the Government's Environment Department welcomed the enforcement actions, affirming the government's commitment to safeguarding waterways from sewage contamination and further initiatives to improve the environmental quality of Britain's rivers, lakes, and seas.



It's important to note that the initiation of an enforcement case does not necessarily indicate an immediate breach of legal obligations by the company in question. Upon completing its investigations, Ofwat will release details of its findings and, if necessary, propose actions to address any identified breaches.



