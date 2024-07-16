

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices fell on Tuesday, extending losses to a third straight session, amid concerns about the outlook for demand from China after data showed growth in the world's second largest economy slowed in the second quarter.



A slightly stronger dollar weighed as well on oil prices.



West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for August ended down by $1.15 or about 1.4% at $80.76 a barrel.



Brent crude futures were down $1.02 or 1.2% at $83.83 a barrel a little while ago.



Data showed China's gross domestic product expanded 4.7% year-on-year in the second quarter.



That was weaker than economists' forecast of 5.1% expansion and also down from the 5.3% growth posted in the three months to March.



According to reports, China's oil imports declined in June due to weak demand. Refinery output declined by 3.7% as a result of planned maintenance of refineries, lower processing margins, and decrease in demand for products.



