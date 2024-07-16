

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A recent study published in the journal JAMA Network Open highlights the potential health benefits of the Mediterranean diet for children.



According to the study, adopting a Mediterranean diet from a young age may have positive effects on children's cardiovascular health.



The study, which was conducted by researchers from the University of the Americas in Ecuador, analyzed data from nine previous studies involving 577 children aged three to 18. These studies looked at the impact of the Mediterranean diet on various cardiometabolic indicators such as blood pressure, triglycerides, cholesterol, glucose, and insulin in children and teenagers.



What the researchers found was quite compelling. Children who adhered to a Mediterranean-style diet experienced a significant reduction in systolic blood pressure, along with lower levels of triglycerides, total cholesterol, and LDL cholesterol. On the flip side, there was a slight increase in HDL cholesterol. These changes, while seemingly minor, could potentially have a significant impact on the long-term heart health of children.



Dr. José Francisco López-Gil, the lead author of the study and a senior researcher at the One Health Research Group at the University of the Americas in Quito, Ecuador, emphasized the crucial role of early dietary habits in shaping long-term health outcomes. He stressed that promoting a diet rich in olive oil, nuts, fish, legumes, and fresh produce while limiting red meat, sweets, and processed foods could be pivotal in enhancing children's health and reducing the risk of chronic diseases.



In light of these findings, Dr. López-Gil highlighted the need for future research to involve larger sample sizes, diverse populations, and longitudinal studies to further evaluate the long-term impact of the Mediterranean diet on children's cardiometabolic health. This could potentially provide more comprehensive insights into the preventive benefits of the Mediterranean diet for cardiovascular diseases and metabolic disorders in adulthood.



