

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - The latest data from research firm International Data Corp or IDC, reveals that global smartphone shipments from Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (SMSN.L) and Apple (AAPL) increased 6.5% in the second quarter compared to the previous year. Despite this, their worldwide market shares saw a decline as Chinese competitors experienced larger growth.



Samsung emerged as the leader in the market with 53.9 million units shipped, representing 18.9% of the total market share.



Apple closely followed with 45.2 million units shipped, capturing 15.8% of the global market.



Xiaomi emerged as a strong contender by shipping 42.3 million smartphones, marking a growth of over 27% from the previous year, positioning Xiaomi at 14.8% of the total market share, in close competition with Apple.



Another Chinese company, Vivo, experienced a significant increase in global shipments by about 22%, totaling 25.9 million units.



OPPO also made its mark by shipping 25.8 million smartphones and securing a 9% share of the global market in the second quarter of the year.



Nabila Popal, research director with IDC's Worldwide Tracker team, pointed out that 'As Apple and Samsung both continue to push the top of the market and benefit the most from the ongoing premiumization trend, many leading Chinese OEMs are increasing shipments in the low end in an attempt to capture volume share amidst weak demand.'



Samsung's success can be attributed to its innovative AI strategy and the introduction of the Galaxy S24 series, which resonated well with consumers. Meanwhile, Apple has adjusted its strategy by reducing product prices in China to stimulate sales. Apple also unveiled new AI features for its iPhones powered by OpenAI's ChatGPT at its recent developer conference.



Overall, the global smartphone market expanded by 6.5% compared to the previous year, with Xiaomi and Vivo making significant gains, showcasing the dynamic and competitive nature of the industry.



