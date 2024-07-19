Nokian Tyres plc: Nokian Tyres plc Half Year Financial Report January-June 2024: Improved tire availability driving sales growth in a challenging environment

Nokian Tyres plc Half Year Financial Report January-June 2024, July 19, 2024 at 1:00 p.m. EEST

April-June 2024



Net sales were EUR 324.6 million (April-June 2023: 293.1). With comparable currencies, net sales increased by 11.2%.

Segments operating profit was EUR 20.1 million (15.2). Operating profit was EUR 8.4 million (9.5). EUR -11.7 million (-5.7) was booked as non-IFRS exclusions.

In the second quarter, the political strikes in Finland caused loss of production, and delays in shipments.

Earnings per share were EUR 0.01 (0.01).

Cash flow from operating activities was EUR -57.9 million (-66.7).

January-June 2024

Net sales were EUR 561.2 million (January-June 2023: 529.5). With comparable currencies, net sales increased by 6.8%.

Segments operating profit was EUR 5.0 million (1.1). Operating profit was EUR -17.8 million (-9.4). EUR -22.8 million (-10.4) was booked as non-IFRS exclusions.

During the first half of the year, there was negative impact coming from the Red Sea crisis and the political strikes in Finland, causing loss of production, delays in shipments, and increased logistics costs.

Earnings per share were EUR -0.18 (-2.58).

Cash flow from operating activities was EUR -145.2 million (-124.3).

In March, Nokian Tyres' President & CEO Jukka Moisio informed Nokian Tyres' Board of Directors of his intention to retire from his position during 2024. The Board of Directors has initiated the process of finding a successor for Moisio.

Guidance for 2024 (unchanged)

In 2024, Nokian Tyres' net sales with comparable currencies and segments operating profit are expected to grow significantly compared to the previous year.



Jukka Moisio, President and CEO:

"In April-June 2024, our net sales increased clearly driven especially by Central Europe. Sales growth in Passenger Car Tyres continued as a result of improved product availability and higher sales volume. Vianor delivered a solid sales performance, while the weak OE market continued to impact Heavy Tyres' net sales negatively. Segments operating profit improved driven by sales volume growth and lower raw material costs.

The car and tire market continues to be demanding due to economic uncertainties and low consumer confidence. The political strikes in Finland had a negative impact still in the second quarter. Due to the strikes in February-April, we lost in total approximately three weeks of production in Passenger Car Tyres and one week in Heavy Tyres. The negative financial impact of the political strikes and the Red Sea crisis on H1 EBITDA was approximately EUR 20 million, of which more than half was in Q1.

We continue building the new Nokian Tyres, and in early July we manufactured the first tire in our new factory in Romania - right on schedule and according to our plans. This is an important and great achievement from the whole Nokian Tyres team. In the US, we opened a finished goods warehouse next to our factory, completing the US investment phase. This year, we are also celebrating the 90th anniversary of our innovation, the winter tire, while at the same time continuing strong innovation work to launch new products to the markets.

We are taking firm steps forward in sustainability. During the quarter, we introduced an innovative concept tire made with a fully renewable lignin raw material, which has potential to replace a significant part of the carbon black currently used in tire production, reducing the need for fossil materials and lowering carbon emissions in tire manufacturing. This is once again a concrete step on the way to reach our target of increasing the share of recycled and renewable raw materials in our tires to 50% by 2030.

Tire sell-in is expected to grow in 2024, and with our increasing capacity and competitive product portfolio, we are ready to seize this opportunity. Due to seasonality, the sales growth and segments operating profit are expected to be generated in the second half of the year. Our strong balance sheet enables us to both continue executing on our clear growth strategy toward EUR 2 billion net sales with strong profits and reward our shareholders."

Key figures

EUR million 4-6/2024 4-6/2023 1-6/2024 1-6/2023 2023 Net sales 324.6 293.1 561.2 529.5 1,173.6 Net sales change, % 10.7% -11.8% 6.0% -19.2% -13.1% Net sales change in comparable currencies, % 11.2% -7.3% 6.8% -16.1% -9.2% Operating profit 8.4 9.5 -17.8 -9.4 32.1 Operating profit, % 2.6% 3.2% -3.2% -1.8% 2.7% Result before tax 1.3 6.4 -30.3 -16.1 14.2 Result for the period 0.8 1.8 -24.6 -355.9 -325.5 EPS, EUR 0.01 0.01 -0.18 -2.58 -2.36 Segments EBITDA 46.8 41.3 59.3 52.5 170.5 Segments EBITDA, % 14.4% 14.1% 10.6% 9.9% 14.5% Segments operating profit 20.1 15.2 5.0 1.1 65.1 Segments operating profit, % 6.2% 5.2% 0.9% 0.2% 5.5% Segments ROCE, %* 3.6% -0.5% 4.0% Equity ratio, % 55.0% 60.0% 58.0% Gearing, % 46.8% 16.2% 16.6% Interest-bearing net debt 600.4 219.6 223.6 Capital expenditure 89.2 52.8 158.9 87.2 252.1 Cash flow from operating activities -57.9 -66.7 -145.2 -124.3 82.4

* Rolling 12 months

In addition to IFRS figures, Nokian Tyres publishes alternative non-IFRS segments figures, which exclude the ramp-up of the US factory, the preparations for the Romanian factory ramp-up and other possible items that are not indicative of the Group's underlying business performance.

Following the completion of the Russia exit in March 2023, Nokian Tyres has excluded Russia from its IFRS and non-IFRS segments figures as of January 1, 2023.

BUSINESS UNIT REVIEWS

Passenger Car Tyres

EUR million 4-6/2024 4-6/2023 1-6/2024 1-6/2023 2023 Net sales 188.8 152.6 331.9 285.9 653.4 Net sales change, % 23.7% -17.6% 16.1% -30.0% -19.4% Net sales change in comparable currencies, % 24.3% -13.6% 17.0% -27.5% -15.8% Operating profit -3.8 -5.2 -17.3 -14.4 4.1 Operating profit, % -2.0% -3.4% -5.2% -5.1% 0.6% Segment operating profit 7.1 0.5 4.2 -4.0 36.7 Segment operating profit, % 3.7% 0.4% 1.3% -1.4% 5.6%

Heavy Tyres

EUR million 4-6/2024 4-6/2023 1-6/2024 1-6/2023 2023 Net sales 60.2 67.5 115.3 135.7 257.1 Net sales change, % -10.7% -8.4% -15.0% -1.7% -5.1% Net sales change in comparable currencies, % -10.3% -6.4% -14.4% -0.4% -3.4% Operating profit 7.6 8.7 14.0 18.3 32.8 Operating profit, % 12.7% 13.0% 12.1% 13.5% 12.8% Segment operating profit 7.6 8.7 14.0 18.3 32.8 Segment operating profit, % 12.7% 13.0% 12.1% 13.5% 12.8%

Vianor, own operations

EUR million 4-6/2024 4-6/2023 1-6/2024 1-6/2023 2023 Net sales 95.5 94.4 151.4 149.9 344.0 Net sales change, % 1.2% -4.7% 1.0% -4.0% -5.0% Net sales change in comparable currencies, % 1.3% 3.4% 1.7% 3.1% 1.8% Operating profit 7.5 9.5 -8.4 -4.0 3.4 Operating profit, % 7.8% 10.1% -5.6% -2.7% 1.0% Segment operating profit 7.5 9.5 -8.4 -4.0 3.4 Segment operating profit, % 7.8% 10.1% -5.6% -2.7% 1.0% Number of own service centers at period end 175 173 174

