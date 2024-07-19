

HOUSTON (dpa-AFX) - Halliburton Company (HAL) released earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $709 million, or $0.80 per share. This compares with $610 million, or $0.68 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Halliburton Company reported adjusted earnings of $709 million or $0.80 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.80 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.5% to $5.83 billion from $5.80 billion last year.



Halliburton Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



