

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Comerica, Inc. (CMA), a financial services company, reported Friday that net income attributable to common shares for the second quarter decreased to $200 million or $1.49 per share from $266 million or $2.01 per share in the prior-year quarter.



Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the latest quarter were $1.53 per share. On average, 22 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Net interest income declined to $533 million from $621 million and total noninterest income decreased to $291 million from $303 million last year. Analysts' expected revenues of $813.47 million for the quarter.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX