Interroll Holding AG
/ Key word(s): Half Year Results
Sant'Antonino, Switzerland, 19.07.2024 - Interroll will be publishing at 06.30 CEST on August 02, 2024 the half year report 2024.
A webcast telephone conference will be held at 9.00 CEST on August 02, 2024. Interroll's CFO Heinz Hössli will give a presentation followed by an online Q&A session.
The presentation of the webcast will be also available on our website at 9.00 CEST, under the following link - Reports and Publications | Interroll Group
Webcast Details
