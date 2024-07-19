Interroll Holding AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results

Sant'Antonino, Switzerland, 19.07.2024 - Interroll will be publishing at 06.30 CEST on August 02, 2024 the half year report 2024.

A webcast telephone conference will be held at 9.00 CEST on August 02, 2024. Interroll's CFO Heinz Hössli will give a presentation followed by an online Q&A session.

The presentation of the webcast will be also available on our website at 9.00 CEST, under the following link - Reports and Publications | Interroll Group



Webcast Details

For the webcast access we kindly ask our participants to click on the following link below:



Registration | Presentation of Half Year Results 2024 (choruscall.eu)

