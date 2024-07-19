

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - GE Aerospace (GE) announced plans to invest more than $1 billion over five years in its Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul and component repair facilities worldwide. GE Aerospace regional repair and overhaul facilities across the globe will receive $250 million in 2024 of the $1 billion planned five-year investment to help fund facilities expansion, new machines, tooling, and safety enhancements.



GE Aerospace noted that the largest portion of the investment will support growing demand for CFM LEAP engines. The company said a major part of the MRO funding in the current year provides for construction of a new Services Technology Acceleration Center near Cincinnati, Ohio.



