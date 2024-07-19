First Solar says it is evaluating potential infringement of its patents for its tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) tech, secured through the acquisition of TetraSun in 2013. The US thin-film solar module manufacturer has not named the companies involved or given a timeline for the investigation. First Solar said it is investigating potential violations of the patents it owns for TOPCon solar cell technology. "First Solar secured the US patent and related international counterparts through its acquisition of TetraSun, Inc. and has initiated an investigation of several c-Si solar manufacturers ...

