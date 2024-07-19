

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Ursula von der Leyen has been re-elected as European Commission President for a second, five-year term.



In a secret ballot held on Thursday, the former German Defense Minister received 401 votes in the 719-member European Parliament.



When she was first elected to the top executive post of the European Union in 2019, she won 8 votes above the necessary majority. This time she received 33 more votes. This sends a strong message of confidence, von der Leyen said at a joint press conference with European Parliament President Roberta Metsola following the Plenary vote.



'I think it is also recognition for the hard work that we carried out together in the last five years in the last mandate.'



Ahead of the vote, Ursula von der Leyen presented her political priorities and outlined her vision and plans as Commission President for the next five years during a debate with MEPs.



She said she will now focus on building her team of Commissioners for the next five years.



The Commission President-elect will now send official letters to member states' leaders inviting them to put forward their candidates for European Commissioner posts.



'I will interview the candidates as of mid-August, and I want to pick the best-prepared candidates who share the European commitment. Once again, I will aim for an equal share of men and women at the College table,' she told reporters.



The European Parliament will organize nominee hearings in the relevant committees after the summer. The full college of Commissioners needs to be endorsed by Parliament.



