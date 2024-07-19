

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Triumph Group, Inc. (TGI) announced Friday that it recently selected Mike Boland, formerly President, Actuation Products and Services (APS), to fill a newly created Chief Operating Officer.



Boland will be responsible for Operations, Quality, Execution Assurance, and the TRIUMPH Operating System.



Boland also assumes responsibility for the Supply Chain function formerly led by Craig Cooper. Natasha Trudeau, previously General Manager, TRIUMPH APS at Yakima, Washington assumed the role of President, Actuation Products and Services as Boland transitioned to the COO new role.



