

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Major cryptocurrencies are trading in negative territory amidst a global IT outage that triggered disruption across sectors and widespread travel chaos. Crypto market sentiment remains muted amidst the Dollar's resurgence and a more than 2-percent plunge in the price of Gold. The Dollar's strength came in the backdrop of International Monetary Fund warning the Federal Reserve not to cut rates until late 2024.



Amidst these developments, the overall crypto market capitalization has fallen to $2.34 trillion.



Bitcoin (BTC) edged up 0.19 percent overnight to trade at $64,727.21, around 12 percent below the all-time high. The original cryptocurrency has gained 12.5 percent in the past week and more than 53 percent in 2024. Bitcoin's crypto market dominance is currently a little over 54 percent.



Data from Farside Investors on Bitcoin Spot ETF products in the U.S. showed a net inflow of $85 million on Thursday versus $53 million on Wednesday. iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) recorded inflows in excess of $100 million for the 5th day in a row.



Ethereum slipped 1.1 percent in the past 24 hours to trade at $3,425.75 even as markets wait for the launch of the Ether Spot ETF products. In the past week Ether has gained more than 10 percent, lifting year-to-date gains to more than 50 percent. The leading altcoin now commands a share of 17.5 percent of the overall crypto market.



4th ranked BNB (BNB) edged up 0.15 percent to $576.08. The native token of the Binance.com cryptocurrency exchange is trading with weekly gains of 9.1 percent and year-to-date gains of 84 percent.



5th ranked Solana (SOL) jumped more than 3 percent overnight. At its current price of $165.28, SOL has rallied more than 20 percent in the past week. Year-to-date gains exceed 62 percent.



7th ranked XRP (XRP) slipped 4.3 percent as it changes hands at $0.5545. XRP is the highest-ranking crypto to trade with year-to-date losses. The cryptocurrency issued by Ripple Labs has slipped more than 9 percent in 2024.



8th ranked Toncoin (TON) added 1 percent overnight at its current price of $7.29. TON's year-to-date gain of 215 percent is the best among the top 20 cryptocurrencies.



Dogecoin (DOGE), ranked 9th rank overall and highest among all meme coins is currently changing hands at $0.1202, implying overnight losses of 1.5 percent, weekly gains of 12.7 percent and year-to-date gains of more than 34 percent.



10th ranked Cardano (ADA) shed 4.8 percent overnight to trade at $0.4201. Weekly gains of 4.8 percent have however restricted year to-date-losses to 32 percent.



31st ranked Mantle (MNT) and 5th ranked Solana (SOL) topped overnight gains among the top 100 cryptocurrencies. MNT rallied 7 percent whereas SOL gained more than 3 percent overnight.



92nd ranked Worldcoin (WLD) topped overnight losses with a decline of more than 8 percent. 70th ranked MultiversX (EGLD) shed 7 percent followed by 45th ranked Immutable (IMX) that erased 5 percent.



Meanwhile on-chain sleuth Spot on Chain has reported that the WazirX hacker has converted a major portion of the stolen altcoins viz Shiba Inu, Matic and Pepe to Ether worth $149 million. The multisig wallet hack which is being blamed on North Korea-based Lazarus Group happened on July 18.



For More Cryptocurrency News, visit rttnews.com



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX