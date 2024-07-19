Comcast Corporation: Our Commitment to Military Customers

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2024 / Comcast NBCUniversal has deep connections with the military community. Thousands of our teammates have and continue to wear the uniform, starting with our founder, World War II Navy veteran Ralph Roberts.

It's our privilege to be a military-ready company, delivering ways for veterans, service members, and military families to connect through media and technology. Here are several ways we humbly thank those who've served.

Xfinity Military Benefits

Whether it's a sergeant catching up on his spouse's day while away for training or a group of battle buddies gaming online, Xfinity is committed to connecting our military customers to what they love.

New and existing military-connected customers can enjoy our Xfinity Military Benefits, including:

$15/month discount to apply to their choice of Xfinity services via a $180 prepaid gift card.

One free Xfinity Mobile line for a year with the added flexibility to take the nation's fastest mobile service wherever duty calls. (Requires subscription to Xfinity Internet services.)

Automatic Xfinity Diamond Rewards status, which includes: Free Peacock Premium Access to 80,000+ hours of the best in TV, hundreds of hit movies, plus LIVE sports, including Sunday Night Football and Premier League. Access to great entertainment with $1 movie nights, tickets to local sporting events, giveaways, and more.



To learn more and get started, visit www.Xfinity.com/Military.

Universal Destinations & Experiences Offers

Active service members, military retirees, and military spouses can enjoy a vacation that actually feels like a vacation. As our way of saying thank you, Universal Orlando Resort offers discounted park tickets, vacation packages, and resort stays.

Visit Universal Military Ticket Deals and Specials to learn more.

Keeping the Military Community Connected

Comcast NBCUniversal is committed to keeping military members and their families connected to the tools and resources they need to thrive in a digital-first world. Through our Project UP initiative, we partner with military community-serving organizations nationwide to provide digital skills-building programs, entrepreneurship opportunities, and access to essential broadband and technology.

Additionally, our Internet Essentials program connects thousands of veterans and military families to the Internet for as low as $9.95/month. As the nation's largest and most successful private-sector broadband adoption program, we believe everyone should have access to the power of fast, reliable, and affordable Internet.

