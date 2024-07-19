

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced more than $5 billion in Large Bridge Project awards through the Federal Highway Administration's (FHWA) competitive Bridge Investment Program.



The grants will fund the reconstruction, repair, and restoration - using American-made materials - of 13 nationally significant bridges in 16 states that connect communities to jobs and resources, support the economy, and serve as critical corridors for freight travel. These projects will also address important safety issues and make the bridges more resilient to extreme weather, all while creating good-paying jobs.



'For too long America let bridges fall into disrepair, which left people less safe, disrupted our supply chains, and cost people time and money - but now the Biden-Harris Administration is changing that with the biggest investment in our bridges since the Eisenhower era,' said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. 'There are currently about 3,000 fewer bridges in poor condition than when our administration began, and today we are proud to announce funding to repair or replace 13 of America's largest and economically significant bridges.'



The Oregon Department of Transportation will receive $1.4 billion for the Interstate Bridge Replacement Program, connecting Portland, Oregon, and Vancouver, Washington.



The Massachusetts Department of Transportation will receive $993 million for the Sagamore Bridge Replacement Project in Cape Cod, Massachusetts.



The Alabama Department of Transportation will receive $550 million for the I-10 Mobile River Bridge Replacement and Bayway Multimodal Project in Mobile, Alabama.



The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will receive $500 million for the I- 83 South Bridge Replacement Project in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.



The Tennessee Department of Transportation will receive $394 million for the America's River Crossing Project in Memphis, Tennessee and West Memphis, Arkansas.



The Rhode Island Department of Transportation will receive $251 million for the I- 95 15: Infrastructure for Tomorrow's Economy Project in Providence, Rhode Island.



The North Carolina Department of Transportation will receive $242 million for the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge Replacement Project in Wilmington, North Carolina.



The South Carolina Department of Transportation will receive $175 million for the I-95 over Lake Marion Bridge Replacement Project in Santee, South Carolina.



The Oklahoma Department of Transportation will receive $124 million for the Roosevelt Memorial Bridge Replacement Project in Byran and Marshall Counties, Oklahoma.



Miami-Dade County will receive $101 million for the Venetian Causeway Bridge Replacement Project in Miami, Florida.



The West Virginia Department of Transportation will receive $88 million for the Market Street Bridge Replacement Project in East Steubenville, West Virginia and Steubenville, Ohio.



The New Mexico Department of Transportation will receive $72 million for the Nogal Canyon Bridge Replacement Project in Socorro County, New Mexico.



The Kansas Department of Transportation will receive $63 million for the 18th Street Bridge Replacement Project in Kansas City.



