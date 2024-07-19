

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices fell on Friday as the dollar gained in strength amid rising chances of former president Donald Trump, who is know for favoring protectionist trade policies, stepping back into the White House for a second term.



The yellow metal's decline was also due to traders cashing in recent gains.



The dollar index climbed to 104.40, gaining more than 0.2%.



Gold futures for July ended down $56.30 or about 2.3% at $2,395.50 an ounce, largest single session loss in dollar and percentage terms in seven weeks.



Gold futures shed about 0.77% in the week, snapping a three-week winning streak.



Silver futures for July ended lower by $0.907 or about 3% at $29.088 an ounce. Silver futures shed $1.798 or 5.82% in the week.



Copper futures dropped to 4.2210 per pound, losing $0.0450.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX