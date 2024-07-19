Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 19, 2024) - Oracle Commodity Holding Corp. (TSXV: ORCL) (OTCQB: ORLCF) ("Oracle" or the "Company") announces that it has entered into an agreement to settle $10,000 of debt owed to a director of the Company for management fees in consideration for the issuance of 105,263 common shares of the Company at a deemed price of $0.095 per share (the "Debt Settlement").

The insider debt settlement of $10,000 and 105,263 common shares are exempt from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 ("MI 61-101") by virtue of the exemptions contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 in that the fair market value of the consideration for the securities of the Company to be issued to insiders does not exceed 25% of its market capitalization. All securities issued pursuant to the Debt Settlement will be subject to a statutory four month hold period.

About Oracle Commodity Holding Corp.

Oracle Commodity Holding Corp. is a mining royalty company spun out from Silver Elephant Mining Corp. (TSX: ELEF) in 2022.

Further information on Oracle Commodity can be found at www.oracleholding.com.

