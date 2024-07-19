

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Earlier this week, health officials reported that in Colorado, four individuals had tested positive for H5N1, and a fifth case was expected to be confirmed.



Experts believe that the extreme heat in Colorado may have contributed to the outbreak. The affected individuals were part of a team that was responsible for culling a flock of egg-laying chickens that had tested positive for the virus.



As soon as potential human cases were discovered, Colorado promptly notified the CDC, leading to the deployment of a team of experts to develop procedures aimed at reducing exposure risks for workers.



Experts are concerned about the role of climate change in exacerbating outbreaks of lethal diseases. Climate change has been linked to severe heat across the nation, which in turn can lead to the emergence and spread of pathogens, including novel migratory patterns for H5N1-infected wild birds. Alexandra Phelan, an associate professor at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health said, 'When you change a global system like climate so profoundly, small shifts can have seismic impacts, sometimes in unexpected ways.'



Nirav Shah, principal deputy director of the CDC, highlighted the challenging conditions under which the transmission of the virus likely occurred. Colorado was experiencing temperatures over 104 degrees Fahrenheit at the time, and these extreme conditions, combined with the use of personal protective equipment, posed significant challenges for the workers. Those involved in the culling, including poultry producers, employees, contractors, and USDA staff, were required to wear Tyvek suits, N95 respirators, goggles, boots, and gloves while handling infected chickens.



To mitigate the extreme heat inside the barns, large industrial fans were used. However, these fans not only moved air but also stirred up dust and feathers. It's known that feathers from infected birds can carry the H5N1 virus, further complicating the situation. Shah noted that the movement of air from the fans made it difficult for the workers to maintain a good seal with their protective equipment or eyewear.



Out of the 160 workers on the farm, 60 developed symptoms, and five tested positive or were presumed positive for H5N1. However, the remaining 55 tested negative at the Colorado State Health Lab, although some were diagnosed with other respiratory illnesses. The five affected workers reported symptoms such as conjunctivitis, teary eyes, fever, chills, coughing, and sore throat, but fortunately, none of them required hospitalization, and all are on the road to recovery, according to Shah.



