

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Lincoln Animal Control confirmed that a fox has tested positive for rabies, making it the first confirmed case of rabies in a fox in the city.



The fox got injured after getting into a fight with a dog. Later, it was picked up by Animal Control as it started showing signs of rabies.



'There are many foxes and other types of wildlife in our area, which make interactions with them more common. This situation serves as a reminder to ensure pets are vaccinated against rabies,' Animal Control Manager Denise Bollwitt warned.



Rabies is a viral disease, which infects the central nervous system of all mammals, causing disease in the brain and eventually death.



The health department has asked public to not feed wild animals, keep pets indoors at night, get pets vaccinated against rabies, and seek immediate veterinary assistance if the pet gets bitten by any wild animal.



'Rabies vaccine is the best protection for pets that encounter wildlife that may have the disease,' Bollwitt added.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX