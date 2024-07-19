

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Google is gearing up to introduce its highly anticipated Pixel 9 lineup, which will feature standard models as well as a foldable version.



French news site Dealabs Magzine has published details on the pricing of Google's upcoming smartphones. The standard Pixel 9 with 128 GB storage will be priced at €899, and the 256 GB variant will be available for €999. Meanwhile, the Pixel 9 Pro with 128 GB storage will cost €1,099, and the Pixel 9 Pro XL will start at €1,199. For enthusiasts of foldable phones, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold will be available for €1,899 for the 128 GB model, with the 256 GB option costing €2,029.



Customers who pre-order the Pixel 9 Pro will also receive a special limited-edition collectible, as indicated on the Google Store pages for Australia, Japan, Singapore, and Taiwan. On the Google Store page for Taiwan, it is mentioned that the box will include 'original Google Pixel design posters.'



Moreover, there are reports that the Pixel 9 Pro models may include 1 year of Gemini Advanced, and the entire Pixel 9 series is expected to come equipped with an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner.



Anticipated to be launched on August 13th, all eyes are on the upcoming Made by Google event for the official debut of these exciting new devices.



