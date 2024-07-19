

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar gained some ground on Friday on safe-haven appeal as risk sentiment waned amid deepening Sino-U.S. trade tensions, uncertainty about the outcome of the upcoming U.S. presidential election, and rising concerns about the outlook for China's growth.



The dollar index, which climbed to 104.42, was at 104.37 a little while ago, gaining nearly 0.2%.



Against the Euro, the dollar gained marginally at 1.0884, and firmed to 1.2910 against Pound Sterling. The dollar advanced against the Japanese currency, fetching 17.49 yen a unit.



Against the Aussie, the dollar strengthened to 0.6684. The Swiss franc edged down slightly to 0.8889 a unit of the U.S. currency, while the Loonie eased to 1.3734 against the greenback.



