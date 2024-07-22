

ROSTOCK (dpa-AFX) - Nordex SE (NRDXF.PK), a German wind turbine maker, said on Monday that it will launch N169/5.X turbine with a power rating of up to 5.5 megawatts and 169 meter rotor diameter under its Delta4000 platform.



The production of the N169/5.X, specially designed for the requirements of the U.S. market, is scheduled to start in 2026.



The new proposed turbine is particularly suitable for wind regions in the U.S. without intense turbulence and with low to medium wind speeds.



Jose Luis Blanco, CEO of Nordex, said: 'Expanding our activities in North America is a key element of our strategy. The N169/5.X is one of the largest and most efficient turbines for the U.S. market, developed to support our growth targets in this region.'



The Group already has its N163 and N175 variants offering for land constrained and some grid constrained sites in multiple configurations.



Nordex will manufacture the N169/5.X as well as the N163 turbine for the U.S. market in its facility in West Branch, Iowa.



