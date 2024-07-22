

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Entain plc (ENT.L), formerly known as GVC Holdings plc, said that it has appointed Gavin Isaacs as Chief Executive Officer, effective from 2 September 2024.



Gavin has more than 25 years of experience across the global sports betting, gaming and lottery industries.



The company noted that Stella David will work alongside Gavin Isaacs before succeeding Barry Gibson as Chair of Entain following his retirement on 30 September 2024.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX