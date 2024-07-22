

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - MONY Group reported profit before tax of 58.1 million pounds for the six months ended 30 June 2024 compared to 53.3 million pounds, last year. Earnings per ordinary share was 8.2 pence compared to 7.6 pence. Adjusted earnings per share increased to 8.8 pence from 8.2 pence.



First half revenue increased to 223.5 million pounds from 213.8 million pounds, previous year. The company said revenue increased 5%, supported by strong performance in Insurance and Cashback.



Looking forward, the Board is confident that the Group will deliver results in line with market expectations for the year.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX