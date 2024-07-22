Honeywell Aerospace: Honeywell Selected By United Airlines To Provide Wide Array Of Cockpit Technology For New 737 Max Aircraft

Suite of advanced avionics includes 3D weather radar, flight recorders and advanced safety systems

FARNBOROUGH, England, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON) has been selected by United Airlines to provide a wide range of avionics for new 737 MAX aircraft that will enter service over the next decade, including technologies such as the industry's only 3D weather radar, new 25-hour flight data recorders and advanced traffic avoidance systems.

United Airlines first selected a similar suite of Honeywell avionics in 2018 to equip 161 737 MAX aircraft, and this latest agreement builds on Honeywell's reliability in delivering world-class aerospace technology.

"We are proud to continue our long-standing relationship with United Airlines to provide advanced avionics for its growing 737 MAX fleet," said Heath Patrick, President, Americas Aftermarket, Honeywell Aerospace Technologies. "Our technology reduces pilot workload, improves situational awareness and supports dispatch reliability."

United Airlines selected the following Honeywell cockpit technologies for its 737 MAX fleet:

IntuVue RDR-4000 3D Weather Radar System is the first automatic commercial radar to accurately depict weather in the flight path of an airplane. IntuVue automatically scans the sky at 17 tilt angles - the most in the industry - and delivers a 3D view of the weather through an intuitive display that pilots can quickly and easily reference.

is the first automatic commercial radar to accurately depict weather in the flight path of an airplane. IntuVue automatically scans the sky at 17 tilt angles - the most in the industry - and delivers a 3D view of the weather through an intuitive display that pilots can quickly and easily reference. Honeywell Connected Recorder - 25 is made for commercial air transport aircraft to accommodate mandatory flight data and cockpit voice recording. It may result in the potential for better maintenance predictability and operational insight through data analytics.

is made for commercial air transport aircraft to accommodate mandatory flight data and cockpit voice recording. It may result in the potential for better maintenance predictability and operational insight through data analytics. Honeywell's TPA100B Traffic Alert and Collision Avoidance System and TRA 100B Transponders identify the aircraft to other surrounding aircraft via an airborne collision avoidance system.

identify the aircraft to other surrounding aircraft via an airborne collision avoidance system. Integrated Multi-Mode Receiver is the industry's leader in radio navigation and combines satellite- and ground-based navigation systems into one receiver. It helps pinpoint precise airplane locations for efficient landings, especially during difficult and new runway approaches.

is the industry's leader in radio navigation and combines satellite- and ground-based navigation systems into one receiver. It helps pinpoint precise airplane locations for efficient landings, especially during difficult and new runway approaches. The ALA-52B radar altimeter assists instrument landings at hundreds of U.S. airports and filters out 5G broadband interference.

