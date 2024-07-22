Atos International: Atos successfully delivered key IT services and applications for UEFA EURO 2024, to connect football fans globally

Press Release

Atos successfully delivered key IT services and applications for UEFA EURO 2024, to connect football fans globally

Paris, France - July 22, 2024 - Atos, the Official Information Technology Partner of UEFA National Team Football, successfully supported UEFA to deliver key IT services and applications support for the UEFA EURO 2024 from June 14 to July 14, 2024 in Germany. Atos facilitated hundreds of millions of fans worldwide to share the electrifying experience of one of the most iconic football tournaments.

Atos supported UEFA in core IT solutions as event management system including accreditation, access control solution and competitions solutions, all requiring the highest level of reliability, efficiency and security.

Atos helped UEFA with some of the most innovative features launched at the UEFA EURO 2024, like the Football Service Platform, providing data and statistics such as results, line-ups, live match events, players status and ranking to all UEFA stakeholders. They also contributed to the mobile App and the website to enhance fan engagement, including UEFA's Gaming app initiative.

The Atos team consisted of IT Venue Managers, Venue Applications Coordinators and Service Desk Specialists present in the 10 tournament stadiums, and remote team members working from the International Broadcast Center and the IT Command Center of UEFA in Leipzig (Germany) or from other locations such as Nyon (Switzerland), Madrid, Barcelona and Tenerife (Spain), as well as Egypt, Poland, Romania and France. The entire Atos team played an instrumental role in providing on-site and remote support, ensuring the business continuity and the security of the services delivered to UEFA and fans, contributing decisively to making the EURO 2024 a seamless, global success.

UEFA EURO 2024 key figures:

Physical

Supported 200 applications

Atos Staff (200), on-site (120+), plus 85 remote technicians in Atos sites

11 sites, including 10 stadiums

1,480 laptops, 1,500 mobile phones, 335 tablets, 80 video conference systems, 1,500 access control devices, 975 TVs

13M Fan attendance in stadium and fan zones

Accreditations requests: 130,000

Digital (since the commencement of the tournament)

Email and app push notifications: almost 1.3Bn

Web & app visits: cumulative traffic of 451M sessions

App registrations: 4.18M total new registrations





Including Pre-tournament

CRM database: 47.2M accounts

Security & cyber incidents: zero impact on the tournament

During the competition, Atos was able to rely on its long-time, trusted cloud partner AWS, to deliver all the cutting-edge cloud platform solutions. Atos needed to scale critical infrastructure in line with the user demand, to ensure service availability and real time distribution of data to all stakeholders, helping them take the UEFA EURO 2024 to the next level.

"We are thrilled to have exceeded the expectations of UEFA and delivered flawless service, leveraging our unparalleled expertise in providing countless football fans with an unforgettable tournament experience." said Patrick Adiba, CEO of Atos Major Events.

"We are delighted to have successfully delivered UEFA EURO 2024 with the support our official IT partner, ATOS. With Atos onboard, we have the feeling we are achieving the technological excellence that is needed to make our competitions accessible to the millions of football fans around the globe", stated Hosni Ajala, Chief of ICT at UEFA.

Building on their 8-year partnership established in 2022, ATOS and UEFA will continue to collaborate closely, with ATOS providing ongoing support to UEFA in the daily management and enhancement of its global systems and applications. This partnership will also focus on laying the groundwork for future events, including the Nations league Final in 2025, ensuring UEFA is well-prepared to deliver exceptional experiences.

Atos is also the Worldwide IT Partner of the Olympic and Paralympic Games and is actively working on the preparation of the Olympic and Paralympic Games, Paris 2024.

Atos is the only international IT services company serving its partners and customers through a dedicated in-house sports and major events division.

***

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with c. 94,000 employees and annual revenue of c. € 11 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high-performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 69 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), and listed on Euronext Paris.

The purpose of Atosis to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

Press contact

Laurent Massicot - laurent.massicot@atos.net- 33 (0)7 69 48 01 80

Attachment