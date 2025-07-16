Atos International: Atos awarded Golden Certificate by SAP as Global Operations Partner

Global News

20 years of trusted partnership: Atos awarded Golden Certificate by SAP as Global Operations Partner

Atos is the second SAP Global Operations Partner to date to receive the Golden Certificate



Paris, France, July 16, 2025 - Atos proudly announces that it has received the Golden Certificate from SAP and is thus certified for the 10th time in a row as SAP® Global Operations Partner. This exemplifies the enduring partnership between Atos and SAP in providing managed services to our clients, ensuring that they meet the highest standards of quality, scope, and global availability. Additionally, Atos has achieved the distinction of being only the second SAP Global Operations Partner to receive the prestigious golden certificate recognizing this significant milestone.

With more than 10,000 SAP experts worldwide, Atos is a SAP Platinum Partner and has strong expertise and flexible global delivery capabilities. Through its longstanding alliance with SAP, deep industry insights and an extensive partner network, Atos goes beyond technology to meet the needs of customers, employees and business. Since 2004 Atos has always certified all critical global operations service areas. Recently Atos has globally re-newed its certification in five core business areas:

Global SAP S/4HANA ® solutions operations and works with RISE with SAP

solutions operations and works with RISE with SAP Global SAP SuccessFactors ® solutions operations

solutions operations Global SAP HANA ® operations and works with RISE with SAP

operations and works with RISE with SAP Global SAP BTP operations and works with RISE with SAP

Global DevOps





As part of SAP's audits, four local Atos entities are recognized as SAP Operations Partners holding various SAP operations certifications: India, United States, Germany and Poland. Visit the SAP Operations Partner Guidefor details on our local SAP Operations Partner certifications.

"This certification reflects our dedication to our long and trusted partnership with SAP. Our experts at Atos constantly work hard to both exceed the expectations of our customers as well as further strengthen our partnership with SAP to deliver the best possible outcome. It makes me proud to continue this long-standing partnership", says Chetan Manjarekar, Atos Senior Vice President and Head of Digital Smart Platforms & Transformation.

Stefan Kallweit, Partner Engagement Expert at SAP, adds: "We are proud to count Atos among our longstanding global partners, part of a select group of certified organizations that meet our highest standards across all regions. Atos earns our trust especially by their broad expertise across multiple SAP products and their integration."

Atos SAP services and accelerators empower organizations to unleash the full potential of SAP Business Suite. By integrating best-in-class SAP S/4HANA Cloud ERP applications, data, and AI solutions we enhance decision-making, improve efficiency, drive innovation and fuel growth. We support our customers end-to-end-guiding them from initial strategy and implementation through ongoing service innovation and management -helping them navigate the complexities of modern business with ease and confidence.

***

About Atos Group

Atos Group is a global leader in digital transformation with c. 72,000 employees and annual revenue of c. € 10 billion, operating in 68 countries under two brands - Atos for services and Eviden for products. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high-performance computing, Atos Group is committed to a secure and decarbonized future and provides tailored AI-powered, end-to-end solutions for all industries. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea) and listed on Euronext Paris.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

Press contact

Laurent Massicot | laurent.massicot@atos.net | +33 (0)7.69.48.01.80

Attachment